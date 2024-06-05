Ukrainian MOD launches project for recruiting and drone operators training

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Dignitas Foundation are launching a project to recruit drone operators.

Everyone one over 18 can become a UAV operator without civilian experience

Citizens who wish to serve as UAV operators will be recruited through the Recruiting Centers of the Ukrainian Army.

Anyone over the age of 18 can become an operator, even without similar civilian experience.

Contacting one of the recruiting centres is enough. They will help you fill out the application and provide support for the entire process. You can try yourself already with a summons to clarify the data.

According to Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defense's authorised representative on recruiting issues, people first take courses online.

If the result is positive, it goes to another stage. Here, she already communicates directly with Victory Drones specialists, undertakes to enter the Armed Forces after training, and engages in her professional activities.

Then a person learns to operate a UAV on training grounds and signs up for a contract. In recruiting centers, recruiters convey this information, after which they help the candidate at all stages.

The training of future UAV operators will be free of charge and will last for a month

The Victory Drones project will conduct online and offline professional multi-stage free training, which will take an average of one month.

At the last stage of training, the candidate begins registering for military service under a contract in the selected military unit and is sent to undergo basic military training.

The serviceman then officially confirms his skills as a UAV operator, receives the appropriate certificate, and is sent to the selected military unit for his speciality.