Ukrainian artists to perform at the Sziget music festival in Budapest

Rapper OTOY, ethnic band YAGODY, DJ Daria Kolosova and DJ Group Artbat will perform at this year's Sziget music festival in Budapest.

Which of the Ukrainians will perform at Sziget

The festival website informs that it will take place from 7 to 12 August.

Ukrainian rapper OTOY will perform on 8 August. The festival calls him one of the most conceptual Ukrainian rappers of our time, widely known in Ukraine for his original style and visual aesthetics.

In his work, he highlights real life stories that resonate with everyone who gets to know his work. And his crazy energy at his performances will not leave anyone indifferent!

Hgrt YAGODY will perform on August 12. Previously, he took part in the national selection for Eurovision 2024, taking 5th place.

DJ Daria Kolosova has 12 years of experience and "a keen passion for the depths of electronic music, which has translated into her impressive versatility and skill as an artist".

Her DJ set on the famous Berlin radio station Hör received 900 thousand views, and she is currently preparing for a tour to the USA and Australia.

She will perform at the festival on August 9.

The DJ band Artbat consists of Artur Kryvenko and Vitaliy "Batish" Limarenko, who create techno and house music. The band will perform at the festival on 12 August.

Their music is adored by millions of fans around the world, and ARTBAT's rapid rise from the underground to world fame has left an indelible mark on the hearts of electronic music lovers around the world.

Sziget Festival: what is known

Since August 1993, the Sziget Festival has been held every summer on the Danube island of Gajógyári Sziget in Obuda.