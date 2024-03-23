Ukrainian pilots completed the basic flight training in the UK

The first 10 Ukrainian pilots, who underwent intensive training under the guidance of Royal Air Force instructors, graduated from the flight school. Next, they will go to France for advanced flight training.

Ukrainian pilots have completed their training in Britain

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom and the British Ministry of Defense report that 10 Ukrainian pilots have undergone basic flight, ground and language training in Great Britain and will one day become the first line of defense, protecting the skies of Ukraine from Russian forces.

The group will now move on to advanced flight training conducted by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps congratulated the pilots on completing initial training in Great Britain.

Thanks to the world-renowned skills of the Royal Air Force, these pilots have undergone some of the best training available and are now one step closer to participating in the fight against Russia's illegal invasion. Grant Shapps British Defense Minister

I enjoyed being in the UK and participating in this training program. The course was challenging and interesting, it made me a better pilot. I am grateful to Great Britain for supporting Ukraine, and I am also personally grateful to the instructors of the Royal Air Force for preparing me for the future, — said one of the Ukrainian pilots. Share

Training of Ukrainian troops in Britain

The training of Ukrainian pilots is a key contribution of the United Kingdom to the Air Capability Coalition, led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Royal Air Force instructors taught pilots general aircraft handling, instrument flying, low altitude navigation and complex formation flying. They also received English language training.

The Ukrainians will now continue their work in France to undergo advanced flight training before moving on to training on the F-16 aircraft itself.