Ukrainian scientists shared photo of "seals invasion" near polar Vernadsky Research Base
Ukrainian scientists shared photo of "seals invasion" near polar Vernadsky Research Base

Seals
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian polar explorers showed photos of Antarctic seals that recently “invaded” the territory near the Ukrainian Antarctic scientific station "Akademik Vernadsky", located on Galindez Island.

80 fur seals were spotted near the Akademik Vernadsky station

More than 80 fur seals have gathered in the Antarctic near the Akademik Vernadsky station, where Ukrainian polar explorers work. The photo of the "seals invasion" taken on Galindez Island by Oleksandr Matsibura and Vitaly Kaminsky was posted by the National Antarctic Science Center.

The other day, the biologist Svitozar Davydenko counted a large number of Antarctic fur seals on Galindez Island, where the Akademik Vernadsky station is located — as many as 81! There was also one southern elephant seal in the company with them, the researchers say.

According to them, many fur seals have also settled on neighboring islands. So, on the island of Uruguay, which also belongs to the archipelago of the Argentine islands, 19 of these seals were spotted.

Seals

Seals stay on the island longer than before

The researchers emphasised that Antarctic fur seals often gather in the Vernadsky area in autumn during seasonal migrations (it is now autumn in the Antarctic). And because of global warming, they stay on the island longer than before.

Scientists emphasised that these animals are aggressive and not gentle at all.

They fight for their territory, growl at other males, and can growl at polar explorers. And they have the right: they are the masters in the Antarctic!“ concluded the researchers.

