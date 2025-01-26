Ukrainian snipers eliminate 8 DPRK soldiers and injure 12 more in Kursk region — video
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian snipers struck Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region. In particular, they eliminated 8 occupiers and wounded 12 more.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian snipers in the Kursk region killed 8 North Korean soldiers and wounded 12, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces.
  • The operation of the Ukrainian defenders managed to stop the enemy's advance and resulted in significant victories in battle.
  • The fighting in the Kursk region led to the elimination of more than 4,000 North Korean soldiers and forced their forces to achieve only tactical successes.
  • The high level of DPRK casualties significantly limited their ability to conduct offensive operations in favor of Russia in the Kursk region.
  • The need for coordination between Russian and North Korean troops has become a serious factor in the difficulties of interaction and management during battles.

Ukrainian Army snipers neutralized North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

Eight were killed, twelve were wounded — this is the result of the work of one of the sniper groups during the execution of another combat mission in the Kursk region, — the General Staff said in a statement.

Snipers with the call signs "Dryakhly", "Fin" and "Zholud", while performing tasks of surveillance and covering Ukrainian units, found themselves in the path of an enemy assault, in which both Russian and North Korean troops participated.

As a result of several days of fighting, the Ukrainian defenders were able to stop the enemy's advance and inflict significant losses on them.

Over 4,000 North Korean soldiers eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on X (Twitter).

As noted in the summary, the total losses amount to more than a third of the approximately 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in the Kursk region.

According to British intelligence, the high level of DPRK casualties in a short period almost certainly significantly impaired the ability of DPRK forces to conduct offensive combat operations in support of Russia's attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.

Despite significant combat losses, the DPRK forces achieved only tactical successes in the Kursk region. Russian and DPRK forces will almost certainly have difficulty interacting. The two forces do not speak a common language, and the DPRK forces will almost certainly have difficulty integrating into the Russian command and control structure.

Ukraine
World
