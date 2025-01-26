Ukrainian snipers struck Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region. In particular, they eliminated 8 occupiers and wounded 12 more.

Ukrainian Army snipers neutralized North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

Eight were killed, twelve were wounded — this is the result of the work of one of the sniper groups during the execution of another combat mission in the Kursk region, — the General Staff said in a statement. Share

Snipers with the call signs "Dryakhly", "Fin" and "Zholud", while performing tasks of surveillance and covering Ukrainian units, found themselves in the path of an enemy assault, in which both Russian and North Korean troops participated.

As a result of several days of fighting, the Ukrainian defenders were able to stop the enemy's advance and inflict significant losses on them.

Over 4,000 North Korean soldiers eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on X (Twitter).

As noted in the summary, the total losses amount to more than a third of the approximately 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in the Kursk region.

According to British intelligence, the high level of DPRK casualties in a short period almost certainly significantly impaired the ability of DPRK forces to conduct offensive combat operations in support of Russia's attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.