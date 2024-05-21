Ukrainian women opened record number of individual businesses in 2024

In Ukraine, women created 59% of all new individual entrepreneurs (IE) in the first quarter of 2024.

A record indicator of the opening of individual businesses among Ukrainian women

An Opendatabot platform, which works with open data, provided this information from the Unified State Register.

Thus, women opened more than 43,500 IEs in the first quarter of the year, while men opened 30,500 new cases during the same period.

According to the Unified State Register (USR), women created 43,554 new IEs in the first quarter of 2024, 59% of the total number of new cases.

This indicator not only shows the active participation of women in business, but also exceeds half of the total number of newly created IEs in the first quarter of 2024.

For comparison, in the first quarter of 2021, women opened 51% of the newly created IEs.

Popular industries among women entrepreneurs in Ukraine

Women most often open businesses in the field of retail trade, provision of individual services and information services.

According to Opendatabot, the distribution between women and men in these areas is as follows:

retail trade: 68% women and 32% men;

provision of individual services: 89% of women and 11% of men;

information services: 63% of women and 37% of men.

Men more often choose computer programming and wholesale trade for their activities. The distribution in these areas is as follows: