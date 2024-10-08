Ukrainians in the western and southern regions had the opportunity to observe the phenomenon of the northern lights, which is quite rare in our latitudes.

It is noted that on the night of October 8, the northern lights could be observed in the sky over Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk.

In particular, the northern lights were red in the sky over Ivano-Frankivsk, and later became multi-colored.

One of the residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, Volodymyr Mohyla, announced one of the methods for photographing the northern lights.

In Odessa, local residents managed to take incredible photos on the beach. The glow was reflected in the water and the colors were quite saturated — from light pink to purple shades.

Previously, the northern lights could be caught in Ukraine once every few years, because it is not typical for our latitude. However, in recent years, solar flares have become more powerful and more frequent. Currently, the trend is such that Ukrainians can observe this rare phenomenon several times a year.