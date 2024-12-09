According to the instructions of NEC "Ukrenergo", on the morning of December 9, the duration of power outage schedules was increased in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.

How will the updated power outage schedules work in a number of regions of Ukraine

According to DTEK, the order of "Ukrenergo" was received this morning due to the increase in electricity consumption in Ukraine.

That is why Ukrainians will remain without electricity for longer today.

"Cherkasioblenergo" reported that today at 09:40 queues for power outages were added in Cherkasy. Energy experts clarified that the schedules may change again during the day.

Power outage in Cherkasy on December 9:

09:00-10:00 — 4th shift;

10:00-11:00 — 2nd and 5th shifts;

11:00-12:00 — 2nd and 5th shifts;

12:00-13:00 — 3rd and 6th shifts;

13:00-14:00 — 3rd and 6th shifts;

14:00-15:00 — 4th and 1st shifts;

15:00-16:00 — 4th and 1st shifts;

16:00-17:00 — 5th and 2nd shifts;

17:00-18:00 — 5th and 2nd shifts;

18:00-19:00 — 6th and 3rd shifts.

Ukrenergo has expanded the list of areas with changes in power outage schedules

Ukrenergo clarified that from 10:00 a.m. in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, and Kirovohrad regions, two queues of blackouts are enforced simultaneously.