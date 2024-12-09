According to the instructions of NEC "Ukrenergo", on the morning of December 9, the duration of power outage schedules was increased in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.
Points of attention
- Ukrenergo has extended the duration of power outages in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, and other regions due to increased electricity consumption.
- The Ukrainian power system is facing a significant power deficit, leading to hourly outages and power limits in all regions.
- Queues for power outages are enforced simultaneously in multiple regions, impacting both household consumers and businesses.
- Emergency repairs are ongoing at power facilities as Ukrenergo works to manage the power deficit and ensure stability in the energy system.
- The power outage schedules may change throughout the day in response to the overloading of the power system.
How will the updated power outage schedules work in a number of regions of Ukraine
According to DTEK, the order of "Ukrenergo" was received this morning due to the increase in electricity consumption in Ukraine.
That is why Ukrainians will remain without electricity for longer today.
"Cherkasioblenergo" reported that today at 09:40 queues for power outages were added in Cherkasy. Energy experts clarified that the schedules may change again during the day.
Power outage in Cherkasy on December 9:
09:00-10:00 — 4th shift;
10:00-11:00 — 2nd and 5th shifts;
11:00-12:00 — 2nd and 5th shifts;
12:00-13:00 — 3rd and 6th shifts;
13:00-14:00 — 3rd and 6th shifts;
14:00-15:00 — 4th and 1st shifts;
15:00-16:00 — 4th and 1st shifts;
16:00-17:00 — 5th and 2nd shifts;
17:00-18:00 — 5th and 2nd shifts;
18:00-19:00 — 6th and 3rd shifts.
Ukrenergo has expanded the list of areas with changes in power outage schedules
Ukrenergo clarified that from 10:00 a.m. in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, and Kirovohrad regions, two queues of blackouts are enforced simultaneously.