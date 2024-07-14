According to the information of NEC "Ukrenergo", on Monday, July 15, blackout schedules in Ukraine will be applied throughout the day.

How the blackout schedules will work in Ukraine on Monday, July 15

In the message of "Ukrenergo", it is noted that from 16:00 to 24:00, 4 turns of blackouts will be applied simultaneously.

In other hours, there will be three turns of shutdowns.

DTEK adds that in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, there is a high probability of using light-gray blackout zones. They are also possible throughout the day.

The Ministry of Energy hopes to increase imports of electricity from the EU

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grinchuk, the department expects to increase the volume of electricity imports from EU countries in the fall.

Energy system of Ukraine

We really hope that by autumn we will already have increased capacity so that we can import more electricity. Because it is an essential tool for balancing our energy system, including that, Grinchuk noted. Share

She explained that the Ministry of Energy is constantly working on increasing the technical possibility of importing electricity from neighboring European countries.

It is necessary to understand that any production of electricity in other countries will still rest on the technical capacity of passing this electricity, - emphasizes Grinchuk. Share

The deputy minister also noted that the situation in Ukraine's energy system continues to be difficult, and it currently has a high deficit.

At the same time, as noted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the situation in the energy system of Ukraine should improve somewhere on July 20.