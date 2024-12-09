NEC "Ukrenergo" published new schedules of blackouts during December 10, the duration of which will increase again.
How to turn off the lights in Ukraine during December 10
It is noted that from 7 to 8 in the morning there will be one round of shutdowns.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 2 lines of household consumers will be turned off at the same time.
At the same time, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., one round of shutdowns will operate again.
The key reason for Ukrenergo is damage to energy facilities as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on October 28.
How Ukrenergo is preparing to spend the winter against the backdrop of the threat of massive air attacks by the Russian army
Three options are considered, including the worst-case scenario.
We are talking about the continuation of massive shelling of the infrastructure, transmission network, generation facilities, etc. In this case, the light will be turned off for up to 8 hours a day.