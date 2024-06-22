Under what conditions will the Russian Federation use nuclear weapons — experts forecast

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to use nuclear threats as part of his long-running information campaign to discourage further Western support for Ukraine, according to a report by the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

Under what conditions will the Russian Federation use nuclear weapons

During a speech to Russian officers on June 21, Putin said that Russia plans to further develop its nuclear triad as a "guarantee of strategic deterrence" and to maintain the balance of power in the world. Putin noted that Russia is also working to increase its conventional combat capabilities and defense industrial production, the report said. Share

In addition, Putin said during a press conference in Vietnam on June 20 that Russia was considering "lowering the threshold" for the use of nuclear weapons in Russian nuclear doctrine and that a possible future strategic defeat of Russian forces on the battlefield in Ukraine would lead to "the end of the war."

Putin may have mistakenly equated Russia's defeat in Ukraine to an existential threat to the Russian state to refer to an "exceptional case" in which existing Russian nuclear doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons, ISW notes. Share

Putin's statements appear to be a continuation of his recent information operation aimed at sabotaging Western efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

At the same time, analysts stress, nuclear threats are a key aspect of Russia's ability to manipulate foreign decision-makers and are unlikely to lead to actual nuclear escalation.

Nuclear threats of the Russian Federation

In May, the former president of the Russian Federation, current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmytro Medvedev, commented on the Russian nuclear exercises. According to him, the leaders of the West do not want to think logically in the context of the fact that helping Ukraine with manpower "will cause their countries to enter the war directly", to which the aggressor country "will have to respond".

At the same time, experts believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons regardless of whether the West will arm Ukraine.