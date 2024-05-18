US conducts underground nuclear test — first details

The Nevada Underground Laboratory Subcritical Experiment (PULSE) was successfully conducted in Nevada, which provided data on the behaviour of materials used in nuclear warheads.

Underground nuclear testing in the US. What is known

It was organised and conducted by the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

Importantly, this experiment is the first in a series that Nimble is conducting in partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Later, the Los Alamos National Laboratory will reportedly also join the tests.

This experiment went as expected under the voluntary moratorium on testing nuclear explosive devices that the United States has been conducting since 1992, it did not lead to a self-sustaining supercritical chain reaction, the statement said.

Details of the new American experiment

As previously mentioned, the NNSA relies on subcritical experiments to collect critical data to maintain the safety, reliability, and effectiveness of US nuclear warheads without nuclear explosion tests.

NNSA notes that the findings will be used to improve modeling and simulation capabilities, part of the science-based stockpile management program that NNSA has led for more than 30 years.

