US launches large-scale military operation "Freedom" to unblock the Strait of Hormuz

The United States is officially launching a large-scale military operation to unblock ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. The project is called "Freedom" and has already been announced by US President Donald Trump.

US seeks to break the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

CENTCOM reported this on the social network X.

The Pentagon is deploying an unprecedented force to carry out the president's mission. It is reported that 15,000 military personnel will be involved in the mission. Air support will be provided by more than 100 modern aircraft and missile destroyers.

Trump spoke in his statement about helping neutral ships, about a "humanitarian gesture", but the CENTCOM statement refers to "restoring free navigation", without specifying which ships specifically.

On May 4, U.S. Central Command forces will begin supporting Project Freedom to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Share

This night, Trump said that he had been approached by countries whose ships were stuck in the strait. These were ships of neutral countries, the US leader emphasized, but their crews were in a difficult situation due to a lack of provisions. Therefore, the head of the White House announced the start of the operation.