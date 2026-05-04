US launches large-scale military operation "Freedom" to unblock the Strait of Hormuz

The United States is officially launching a large-scale military operation to unblock ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. The project is called "Freedom" and has already been announced by US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The United States has initiated a significant military operation, codenamed 'Freedom', to resolve the blockade in the critical Strait of Hormuz.
- President Trump authorized the deployment of 15,000 troops and more than 100 aircraft to support 'Operation Freedom' and ensure the free navigation of commercial ships.
US seeks to break the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM reported this on the social network X.
The Pentagon is deploying an unprecedented force to carry out the president's mission. It is reported that 15,000 military personnel will be involved in the mission. Air support will be provided by more than 100 modern aircraft and missile destroyers.
May 3, 2026
Trump spoke in his statement about helping neutral ships, about a "humanitarian gesture", but the CENTCOM statement refers to "restoring free navigation", without specifying which ships specifically.
This night, Trump said that he had been approached by countries whose ships were stuck in the strait. These were ships of neutral countries, the US leader emphasized, but their crews were in a difficult situation due to a lack of provisions. Therefore, the head of the White House announced the start of the operation.
Iran then warned the United States that any American interference in the new maritime regime in the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a violation of the ceasefire, according to the head of the Iranian parliament's national security committee.