US puts "pause" on planning and conducting cyber operations against Russia

The United States has suspended the conduct and planning of offensive cyber operations against Russia.

The US is not conducting cyber operations against Russia

This was reported by CNN, citing a senior American official.

The suspension of cyber operations against Russia is a “serious blow,” the unnamed official said, especially because planning such operations takes time and research.

According to CNN's interlocutor, the concern is that a pause in offensive cyber operations against Russia will make the United States more vulnerable to potential cyberattacks from Moscow, which has a large group of hackers capable of disrupting United States infrastructure and collecting classified intelligence.

The article states that the pause in operations and planning by the US Cyber Command — the offensive and defensive cyber arm of the Armed Forces — occurred as the administration of US President Donald Trump sought a broader normalization of relations with Russia.

"For operational security reasons, we do not comment or discuss cyber intelligence, plans or operations. For Secretary Hegseth (US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth — ed.), there is no higher priority than the security of the military in all operations, including cyberspace," a senior defense official said. Share

It is noted that the Kremlin views cyberspace as a source of tactical advantage over the United States, as it can penetrate American critical infrastructure and attempt to influence elections.