US puts "pause" on planning and conducting cyber operations against Russia

The United States has suspended the conduct and planning of offensive cyber operations against Russia.
Points of attention
- The US has suspended offensive cyber operations against Russia, which could leave the country vulnerable to cyberattacks from Moscow.
- The decision to pause cyber operations is seen as a serious blow, as planning such operations takes time and research, and the US is at risk of potential cyber threats.
- Russia views cyberspace as a means of gaining tactical advantage, influencing US elections, and targeting critical infrastructure.
The US is not conducting cyber operations against Russia
This was reported by CNN, citing a senior American official.
The suspension of cyber operations against Russia is a “serious blow,” the unnamed official said, especially because planning such operations takes time and research.
According to CNN's interlocutor, the concern is that a pause in offensive cyber operations against Russia will make the United States more vulnerable to potential cyberattacks from Moscow, which has a large group of hackers capable of disrupting United States infrastructure and collecting classified intelligence.
The article states that the pause in operations and planning by the US Cyber Command — the offensive and defensive cyber arm of the Armed Forces — occurred as the administration of US President Donald Trump sought a broader normalization of relations with Russia.
It is noted that the Kremlin views cyberspace as a source of tactical advantage over the United States, as it can penetrate American critical infrastructure and attempt to influence elections.
For their part, American military and intelligence hackers have increasingly pursued Russian cybercriminals and spies in recent years.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-