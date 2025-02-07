US tech giants invest over $320 billion in AI development

The four largest US technology companies — Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta — continue to increase investments in artificial intelligence.

US tech giants to increase investment in AI development by a third

In 2024, their combined capital expenditures increased to $246 billion (compared to $151 billion in 2023).

By 2025, the amount is predicted to exceed $320 billion.

Amazon is forecasting more than $100 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, up from $77 billion in 2024 and more than double the $48 billion in 2023. The vast majority of the money will go to building data centers and servers for Amazon Web Services.

It is noted that Microsoft intends to spend $80 billion on the development of the Azure cloud platform.

Alphabet (Google) will increase investments in AI to $75 billion, which is 42% more than in 2024.

"The possibilities of AI are as big as they can be, and that's why you see us investing to match that moment," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Share

Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, is also increasing spending: in 2024, the company invested $40 billion, and in 2025 it planned another $65 billion.