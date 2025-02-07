US tech giants invest over $320 billion in AI development

The four largest US technology companies — Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta — continue to increase investments in artificial intelligence.
Points of attention
- US tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta are intensifying their investments in artificial intelligence, with a predicted total investment exceeding $320 billion by 2025.
- Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are heavily focusing on building cloud platforms and data centers to support AI development, showcasing the importance they place on AI technology.
- Despite concerns about profitability and competition, US tech giants are committed to AI investments to maintain their leadership positions, with Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet set to increase their spending significantly.
- The predicted growth in AI investments signifies a significant impact on future technological development and innovation, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasizing the vast potential of AI technology.
- Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is also ramping up its AI investments, with a substantial planned increase in spending for 2025, reflecting the continued push for AI development among US tech giants.
US tech giants to increase investment in AI development by a third
In 2024, their combined capital expenditures increased to $246 billion (compared to $151 billion in 2023).
By 2025, the amount is predicted to exceed $320 billion.
Amazon is forecasting more than $100 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, up from $77 billion in 2024 and more than double the $48 billion in 2023. The vast majority of the money will go to building data centers and servers for Amazon Web Services.
It is noted that Microsoft intends to spend $80 billion on the development of the Azure cloud platform.
Alphabet (Google) will increase investments in AI to $75 billion, which is 42% more than in 2024.
Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, is also increasing spending: in 2024, the company invested $40 billion, and in 2025 it planned another $65 billion.
Despite investor concerns about the profitability of such investments and the breakthrough of the Chinese DeepSeek model, technology corporations continue to invest aggressively in AI in order not to lose leadership in this area.