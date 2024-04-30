US temporarily approves energy transactions with major Russian banks
Category
Economics
Publication date

US temporarily approves energy transactions with major Russian banks

treasury.gov
US Treasury
Читати українською

On April 30, it became officially known that the US Treasury Department allowed transactions with Russian banks, including VTB, Central Bank, Oschadbank, and Alfa Bank, for settlements in the energy sector. This will last until November 1, 2024.

The US temporarily approved settlements with Russian banks

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the list of banks that received a temporary license also includes banks "Otkritie", Sovkombank, Rosbank, VEB.RF, bank "Zenith" and bank "St. Petersburg".

According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, transactions related to the extraction, production, processing, liquefaction, transportation or purchase of oil and several other energy resources, including LNG, wood, coal and uranium, will be considered energy-related.

In addition, the license unblocks transactions with Russian banks related to the production, supply, or exchange of energy.

The US authorities have not yet explained their decision.

Russian banks found a way to circumvent ban on dollars and euros import

As Bloomberg discovered, some Russian banks are probably trading gold in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey to circumvent the ban on importing dollars and euros into the country.

Journalists noted that Russian creditors continued to supply gold in exchange for banknotes until at least July or August 2023.

Moreover, gold supplies appear to have expanded to Hong Kong, the UAE, and Turkey.

It is essential to understand that sanctions on the export of banknotes were introduced after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

The tactic became widespread after the European Union and the United States imposed restrictions to limit Russia's access to Western currencies as part of sanctions imposed in response to its war against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia, China find new way to bypass sanctions on copper sales
sanctions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden's MFA chief says EU preparing new sanctions against Russia and its shadow fleet
EU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia doubles its revenues from oil and gas sales despite sanctions
Oil

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?