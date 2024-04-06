US troops are on high alert due to a possible strike by Iran on Israel

The United States is on high alert because of a possible strike by Iran on facilities on the territory of Israel, including American ones.

The US and Israel are expecting a strike from Iran for the attack on its consulate in Damascus

Two unnamed US officials have expressed concern that Iran may be planning to strike targets inside Israel following a missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, it said.

According to the officials, any possible action by Iran would most likely not be directed against civilians, but against military or intelligence targets.

Another US official commented CNN reported that Washington is also considering an Iranian attack on American assets in the region. According to him, it could happen within a week.

One of the officials said Washington had warned Tehran against using the strike to further escalate tensions in the Middle East.

We received a message from Iran after the attack on Damascus. In response, we made it clear that we were not behind the strike, a government official told NBC News.

We also warned Iran not to use this strike as a pretext for further escalation in the region or to attack US facilities or personnel, he added

What preceded it

On April 1, a missile attack was carried out on the capital of Syria, Damascus. As a result of the attack, the building of the Iranian consulate was completely destroyed.

13 people died, one of whom was the senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Iran officially blamed Israel for the attack and promised a "tough" response. Israel did not comment on the event.

The CIA has warned that Iran may launch a military operation against Israel within 48 hours.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country will be able to defend itself and will act according to a simple principle: whoever attacks Israel or plans to attack, will suffer himself.

Yesterday, GPS was blocked on the territory of Israel in order to disrupt the possible operation of missiles and drones. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also announced the suspension of all vacations for soldiers serving in combat units.