USAID handed over 107 generators for hospitals and schools in Kharkiv region

The American authorities, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), handed over 59 transformers and 107 generators to the operator of the Kharkiv region's energy distribution system.

The US continues to assist Ukraine through USAID

Ms. Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said about the new initiative.

Last week, we handed over 50 voltage transformers, nine current transformers, and 80 insulators through USAID to the Kharkiv power distribution system operator. Bridget Brink US Ambassador to Ukraine

Official Washington is counting on the fact that the new aid will enable Ukrainian energy companies to carry out urgent repairs to the electrical grid of Kharkiv, damaged as a result of attacks by Russian drones and missiles.

Last week we provided through @USAID 50 voltage transformers, 9 current transformers, & 80 isolators to Kharkiv’s energy distribution system operator to help energy workers undertake urgent repairs to Kharkiv’s electrical grid damaged by Russia’s missile and drone attacks. pic.twitter.com/C8VmGLuliD — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) May 21, 2024

It is also worth noting that on May 20, an American diplomat said that USAID provided 107 generators to five settlements in the Kharkiv region so that hospitals and schools could continue to work even during power outages.

As Russia’s brutal attacks against the Kharkiv region continue, the United States is stepping up to support our partners: @USAID provided 107 generators to five communities in the Kharkiv region to ensure hospitals & schools continue working even during power outages. pic.twitter.com/kXNPVwfLA2 — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) May 20, 2024

In addition, USAID PEB is actively working on integrating the Ukrainian electricity market with the European one.