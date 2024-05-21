USAID handed over 107 generators for hospitals and schools in Kharkiv region

The American authorities, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), handed over 59 transformers and 107 generators to the operator of the Kharkiv region's energy distribution system.
The US continues to assist Ukraine through USAID
Ms. Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said about the new initiative.
Official Washington is counting on the fact that the new aid will enable Ukrainian energy companies to carry out urgent repairs to the electrical grid of Kharkiv, damaged as a result of attacks by Russian drones and missiles.
It is also worth noting that on May 20, an American diplomat said that USAID provided 107 generators to five settlements in the Kharkiv region so that hospitals and schools could continue to work even during power outages.
In addition, USAID PEB is actively working on integrating the Ukrainian electricity market with the European one.
The results of this work led to a number of changes in the electricity market, including disconnection from the Russian power system and the historic achievement of synchronising the Ukrainian power system with the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E).