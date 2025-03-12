USAID terminates $75 million energy support agreement for Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has notified the Energy Community Secretariat of the termination of the agreement to provide grants to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund for a total amount of $75 million.

USAID terminates agreement to support Ukraine's energy sector

This is reported by the Energy Community.

The Energy Community Secretariat has received official notification from USAID about the termination of the grant agreement with the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for $75 million. The Energy Community Secretariat has confirmed receipt of this notification and is currently awaiting further clarification from USAID. The termination of this grant will reduce the funds available for the procurement of necessary equipment for the energy sector of Ukraine.

It is noted that the letter from USAID was received on February 27.

In 2023, the agency entered into an agreement to provide the Energy Support Fund with a grant in the amount of $25 million, and in 2024 announced its intention to increase the grant by $50 million.

As a reminder, on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign aid programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they meet his policy goals.