Usyk VS Verhoeven — watch the main moments of the fight

Undefeated Ukrainian absolute Oleksandr Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) defeated Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven (1-1, 1 KO) by technical knockout in the 11th round. It is worth noting that this was one of the toughest fights for the world heavyweight champion.

Usyk snatched victory from Rico when everyone had already lost hope

Many boxing fans were surprised by how quickly Verhoeven went on the offensive in the first round. Instead, Usyk tried to maintain a strong defense.

Moreover, the Ukrainian missed several shots and even lost on the judges' cards at the equator of the planned distance.

Towards the end of the fight, Alexander managed to level the score, but Rico was not going to give up so easily either.

For a long time, it even seemed that Usyk would not be able to win this fight.

Verhoeven actively used all his trump cards, namely his height and arm swing, which gave him a good chance of winning by decision. However, Rico miscalculated his strength and began to run out of breath.

Only in the 11th round did Usyk abruptly and unexpectedly change the course of events — first he knocked down his opponent.

Rico was still able to recover, but after the finisher, the referee stopped the fight, recording a technical knockout.

It is worth noting that immediately after winning, Usyk addressed the world and stated that Ukraine is currently under a massive attack by Russia.