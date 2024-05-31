Video shows POW mother and her son's reunion after more than two years of separation

The 52nd exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia was a special one in the life of little Dmytro who was finally able to hug his mother, who had been in Russian captivity for over 2 years.
Another Ukrainian family reunited despite the war
The Ukrainian Ombudsman draws attention to the fact that this long-awaited meeting was a real gift for Dmytro, because May 24 was the boy's birthday.
Currently, the mother and her child are overwhelmed with emotions.
He also emphasised once again that the Ukrainian authorities will not stop until they return all our people from Russian captivity.
What is known about POW exchange on May 31
After a long pause, a new exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in the format of 75 on 75.
It took place thanks to the efforts of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
70 men and five women returned home to their homeland: 6 officers and 65 representatives of private and non-commissioned officers.
The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already published the first poignant photos of the freed Ukrainians.
