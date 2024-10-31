War crimes on the territory of Ukraine. Finland indicted Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky

The Prosecutor's Office of Finland brought charges against Voyislav Torden, the founder and former commander of the Rusych military group, for terrorist activities on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian fighter is better known as Yan Petrovsky.

The Central Criminal Police has launched a preliminary investigation into the ex-commander of the notorious Russian group Voyislav Torden.

In Finland, the Rusych militant group created by Torden is accused of committing terrorist crimes in Ukraine. He is currently in the custody of the Finnish Border Guard.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court of Finland ruled that Torden cannot be extradited to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Central Criminal Police secretly started a preliminary investigation into Torden — studying the materials that Ukraine sent to Finland.

The materials contain arguments why Ukraine believes that Torden should be extradited to Ukraine. It is very likely that there will also be arguments why he is suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine.

The militant "Rusych" Petrovskyi is under arrest again

On December 18, 2023, the District Court of Helsinki decided to take Russian neo-Nazi Yan Petrovsky into custody. The reason for this was his war crimes in Ukraine.

It is noted that the court decided to imprison the Russian Voyislav Torden (Yan Petrovskyi) on suspicion of committing gross war crimes in Ukraine. He will be sent to Vantaa prison.

The publication notes that he should be charged by May 31 next year.

The Supreme Court of Finland explained that it could not agree to the extradition of Petrovsky due to the conditions of detention in Ukrainian prisons. The court referred to the decision of the ECtHR, according to which the conditions in Ukrainian prisons violate Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Finnish Supreme Court believes that Torden will be at risk of "degrading treatment" if he is extradited to Ukraine.