Captain Konstantin Nagaiko, who is implicated in war crimes against Ukraine, is in critical condition after an explosion at a Russian military unit. His unit struck a cafe in the village of Groza, killing 59 civilians, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR reports.

War criminal Nagaiko blown up in Russia

Intelligence reported that on January 3, an explosion occurred in the settlement of Shuya, Ivanovo Region, Russia, as a result of which the commander of the battery of the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Captain Nagaiko, was in critical condition.

According to the GUR, Nagaiko directly participated in the full-scale war against Ukraine. Moreover, he was involved in strikes with Iskander ballistic missiles on civilian and military facilities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In particular, Nagayka's unit committed a war crime in the village of Groza, Kup'yansky district — on October 5, 2023, it launched a missile strike on a cafe during a memorial service. 59 Ukrainian civilians died then, among them an eight-year-old boy. Share

As a result of the explosion that occurred in his military unit, Nagaiko received multiple shrapnel wounds, including to the brain, which required a trepanation of his skull.

The 29-year-old officer's condition is critical, and there is a belief in the Russian missile brigade that he has almost no chance of survival.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded that every war crime against the Ukrainian people will not go unpunished.

"There will be fair retribution for every crime," the intelligence service emphasized. Share

Russian missile strike on the village of Groza in the Kharkiv region

On October 5, 2023, Russian forces fired a missile at a cafe in the village of Groza, Kharkiv Oblast, where, according to official data, 330 people lived.

At that time, a memorial service was being held there for a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was reburied that day at the local cemetery.

It later became known that the death toll had risen to 59 people.