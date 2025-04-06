Watch: a massive fire is raging in the mountains of Scotland

In southern Scotland, rescuers have been trying to contain a fire in the mountains since April 4.
Points of attention
- An intense wildfire has been raging in the mountains of Scotland since April 4, fueled by drought and strong winds.
- Efforts are underway by multiple fire crews and helicopters to combat the blaze in Galloway and East Ayrshire, with the need for evacuation of tourists and residents in nearby settlements.
- Additional wildfires in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland have been reported, with suspicions of deliberate arson in some cases.
Massive fire continues in Scotland for third day
Throughout April 6, emergency services continued to battle the fire, which began on Friday in the mountains of Galloway and spread north into East Ayrshire.
The fire is being fueled by drought and strong winds. The fire line at its peak was several miles long. Multiple fire crews and four helicopters are on the scene.
The mountain rescue service organized the evacuation of tourists who were in the area of the fire, the police urged citizens to stay away from the area. Residents of nearby settlements were advised not to open their windows.
A smaller forest fire is also being extinguished in northern Scotland near the town of Ullapool.
A high fire risk has been declared across Britain this week due to a significant rise in temperatures and drought. Citizens are urged not to light fires outdoors and to handle cigarette butts and glass responsibly.