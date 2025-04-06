Watch: a massive fire is raging in the mountains of Scotland

In southern Scotland, rescuers have been trying to contain a fire in the mountains since April 4.

Massive fire continues in Scotland for third day

Throughout April 6, emergency services continued to battle the fire, which began on Friday in the mountains of Galloway and spread north into East Ayrshire.

The fire is being fueled by drought and strong winds. The fire line at its peak was several miles long. Multiple fire crews and four helicopters are on the scene.

The mountain rescue service organized the evacuation of tourists who were in the area of the fire, the police urged citizens to stay away from the area. Residents of nearby settlements were advised not to open their windows.

A smaller forest fire is also being extinguished in northern Scotland near the town of Ullapool.

In addition, a large forest fire was extinguished in Northern Ireland, in connection with which one person was arrested. More than 100 firefighters and 15 pieces of equipment were involved. Firefighters suspect deliberate arson.

A high fire risk has been declared across Britain this week due to a significant rise in temperatures and drought. Citizens are urged not to light fires outdoors and to handle cigarette butts and glass responsibly.