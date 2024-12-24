Watch: a powerful snowstorm rages in Bosnia and Herzegovina

A massive snowstorm that hit Bosnia and Herzegovina left tens of thousands of people without electricity on Christmas Eve and caused chaos on the roads.

A snowstorm rages in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The movement of heavy vehicles was banned in the country, and train traffic was stopped in some parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's state-owned energy company said the situation was "extremely difficult" in some areas as heavy snow knocked out electricity distribution lines.

According to local media, dozens of vehicles were stuck in the snow for 10 hours in the western part of the country overnight before they were able to continue their journey.

On Monday, it was reported that nearly 200,000 homes were experiencing power outages.

Blizzard and snow drifts near town Bosanski Petrovac (NW Bosnia and Herzegovina) on last evening. ❄️🌬️



Video via BHMETEO ba — https://t.co/dZhtfENvqU pic.twitter.com/PKrR8xWcdR — Milos Milic (@skomimaster) December 24, 2024

