Watch: drones attacked Transneft's NPS in Tatarstan

On the night of February 23, drones attacked an oil pumping station located near the Russian city of Almetyevsk (Tatarstan). A large-scale fire broke out.

“Bavovna” at an oil pumping station in Tatarstan: what is known

One of the key oil pumping stations, "Kaleykino", was hit — a fire broke out on its territory.

Public forums write that the Almetyevsk district is considered one of the key starting points for Druzhba.

Through local stations (including the infrastructure around Kaleykino), oil from Tatarstan and neighboring regions flows to the main pipeline, which then goes through the Samara region and heads west — towards Belarus and further to the countries of Eastern and Central Europe.

The facility is owned and operated by Transneft — Prikamye, a regional division of Transneft.