Watch: Explosions rock airfield near occupied Mariupol

On July 12, around 12:20 p.m., a new powerful explosion occurred in Russian-captured Mariupol.
Points of attention
- In Mariupol, which is under the occupation of Russia, there were powerful explosions near the airport.
- The councilor of the mayor of Mariupol published a photo and video confirming the information about the event.
- Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based, the mayor's adviser confirmed.
Explosions in Mariupol on July 12. What is currently known
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, was the first to announce the hits.
He also published a photo and video confirmation of his words.
He also humorously called the new portion of "cotton" for the Russian occupiers "a gift to himself on his name day."
Later, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based.
The news is updated...