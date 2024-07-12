Watch: Explosions rock airfield near occupied Mariupol

On July 12, around 12:20 p.m., a new powerful explosion occurred in Russian-captured Mariupol.

Explosions in Mariupol on July 12. What is currently known

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, was the first to announce the hits.

He also published a photo and video confirmation of his words.

Arrival at the airport. Nice on! Only Khusnulin and Pushylin were there. But there is enough without them... What a beautiful day! — Andryushchenko wrote. Share

He also humorously called the new portion of "cotton" for the Russian occupiers "a gift to himself on his name day."

The best day in July. Oh, it's such a birthday present... Boo-ha-ha. They are trying to convince themselves that it is air defence. Well-well. Unless it was hit on the ground, — said Petro Andryushchenko ironically. Share

Later, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based.

From the direction of Donetsk, air defence launched twice in an attempt to shoot down. They ended up being shot down by the airport, he added. Share

Photo: Mariupol's Resistance

The news is updated...