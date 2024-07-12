Watch: Explosions rock airfield near occupied Mariupol
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Explosions rock airfield near occupied Mariupol

Explosions
Читати українською
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

On July 12, around 12:20 p.m., a new powerful explosion occurred in Russian-captured Mariupol.

Points of attention

  • In Mariupol, which is under the occupation of Russia, there were powerful explosions near the airport.
  • The councilor of the mayor of Mariupol published a photo and video confirming the information about the event.
  • Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based, the mayor's adviser confirmed.

Explosions in Mariupol on July 12. What is currently known

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, was the first to announce the hits.

He also published a photo and video confirmation of his words.

Arrival at the airport. Nice on! Only Khusnulin and Pushylin were there. But there is enough without them... What a beautiful day! — Andryushchenko wrote.

He also humorously called the new portion of "cotton" for the Russian occupiers "a gift to himself on his name day."

The best day in July. Oh, it's such a birthday present... Boo-ha-ha. They are trying to convince themselves that it is air defence. Well-well. Unless it was hit on the ground, — said Petro Andryushchenko ironically.

Later, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based.

From the direction of Donetsk, air defence launched twice in an attempt to shoot down. They ended up being shot down by the airport, he added.

Photo: Mariupol's Resistance

The news is updated...

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?