Watch: Giant karst ravines in Brazil's Buriticup threaten hundreds of homes

Authorities in the Brazilian city of Buriticupu in the Amazon have declared a state of emergency due to huge karst ravines that threaten hundreds of homes.
A city in Brazil could fall into a ravine
In Buritikupu, which has a population of 55,000, about 1,200 people could lose their homes due to the widening ravine. Several houses have already been destroyed.
This situation is the result of a 30-year problem in the city, where rains erode sandy soils, poorly planned construction work and deforestation. The problem is particularly acute during periods of heavy rain, which the region is currently experiencing.
Buriticupu, a city in Brazil's Amazon, has declared a state of emergency as massive sinkholes threaten homes. Several buildings are destroyed, and 1,200 people face displacement.pic.twitter.com/VLdqPglsVj— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 22, 2025
The Secretary of Public Works of the city of Buriticupu, engineer Lucas Conceição, stated that the municipality is unable to find a solution to solve the problem.