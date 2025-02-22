Watch: Giant karst ravines in Brazil's Buriticup threaten hundreds of homes

Authorities in the Brazilian city of Buriticupu in the Amazon have declared a state of emergency due to huge karst ravines that threaten hundreds of homes.

A city in Brazil could fall into a ravine

In Buritikupu, which has a population of 55,000, about 1,200 people could lose their homes due to the widening ravine. Several houses have already been destroyed.

The city government's statement notes that the sinkholes have been increasing "geometrically over the past few months, coming much closer to residential buildings." Share

This situation is the result of a 30-year problem in the city, where rains erode sandy soils, poorly planned construction work and deforestation. The problem is particularly acute during periods of heavy rain, which the region is currently experiencing.

— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 22, 2025

The Secretary of Public Works of the city of Buriticupu, engineer Lucas Conceição, stated that the municipality is unable to find a solution to solve the problem.