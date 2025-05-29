Watch: Glacier collapse almost completely destroyed a village in Switzerland

The collapse of a glacier and part of a mountain in the Swiss community of Blatten on May 28 caused flooding that virtually destroyed the village.
Points of attention
- The collapse of a glacier and part of a mountain in Switzerland caused flooding that virtually destroyed a village in the Blatten community, with 90% of the village buried under mudslides.
- The blockage of the Lonza River poses a significant risk of further flooding, as geologists warn of uncontrollable water flow.
- Authorities have ordered evacuations in nearby villages to protect residents, while search and rescue efforts are underway for a missing local resident.
Glacier collapse and mudslide destroy village in Switzerland
According to the regional emergency headquarters, almost all buildings in the village were flooded or buried under rubble.
Aerial footage of Blatten in Switzerland after glacier collapse. pic.twitter.com/TsmSXhUgIa— Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) May 29, 2025
"At first glance, 90% of the village is buried under the mudslide," said local official Stefan Ganzer, commenting on the scale of the tragedy.
Due to the accumulation of stones and mudflows, the flows of the Lonza River and the Gisentell Stream were blocked, causing uncontrolled flooding of the area.
In addition to the extensive damage, Blatten authorities have reported a 64-year-old local resident missing. The man was last seen in the Tenmatten area at the time of the collapse. Helicopters, thermal imaging drones and rescue services have been involved in the search, but he has not yet been found.
Cantonal geologist Rafael Mayorac noted that the flow of the Lonza River is blocked by a mudflow, creating an ever-larger reservoir, which he said could lead to even more flooding.
The river will find its way, but we cannot control exactly where this water will go.
The authorities are currently organizing temporary housing for people who have been left homeless. The regional headquarters emphasizes that the situation remains critical, new threats may arise at any moment.