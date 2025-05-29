Watch: Glacier collapse almost completely destroyed a village in Switzerland

The collapse of a glacier and part of a mountain in the Swiss community of Blatten on May 28 caused flooding that virtually destroyed the village.

Glacier collapse and mudslide destroy village in Switzerland

According to the regional emergency headquarters, almost all buildings in the village were flooded or buried under rubble.

Aerial footage of Blatten in Switzerland after glacier collapse. pic.twitter.com/TsmSXhUgIa — Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) May 29, 2025

"At first glance, 90% of the village is buried under the mudslide," said local official Stefan Ganzer, commenting on the scale of the tragedy.

Due to the accumulation of stones and mudflows, the flows of the Lonza River and the Gisentell Stream were blocked, causing uncontrolled flooding of the area.

Authorities have ordered a partial evacuation of the nearby villages of Wheeler and Kippel to protect residents. The water, which continues to build up, poses a serious threat of further destruction, as geologists say its flow is uncontrollable.

In addition to the extensive damage, Blatten authorities have reported a 64-year-old local resident missing. The man was last seen in the Tenmatten area at the time of the collapse. Helicopters, thermal imaging drones and rescue services have been involved in the search, but he has not yet been found.

Flood

Cantonal geologist Rafael Mayorac noted that the flow of the Lonza River is blocked by a mudflow, creating an ever-larger reservoir, which he said could lead to even more flooding.

The river will find its way, but we cannot control exactly where this water will go.

The authorities are currently organizing temporary housing for people who have been left homeless. The regional headquarters emphasizes that the situation remains critical, new threats may arise at any moment.