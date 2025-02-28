Watch: large-scale forest fires rage in Japan

The Japanese government said that forest fires in the northeast of the country have already covered 1,200 hectares of land - the largest in the last 33 years.

Forest fires in Japan cover 1,200 hectares

According to local authorities, the fire has burned at least 1,200 hectares of land in Ofunato District, Iwate Prefecture, over the past three days.

Before that, large-scale fires in the country occurred in 1992. Then, 1,030 hectares of forest burned in Kushiro District, Hokkaido Prefecture. Share

It is noted that during the current forest fire on Wednesday, one person has already died, and more than 80 houses have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the number of helicopters involved in extinguishing the fire has increased to 15 units.

In addition, the Agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has appealed for emergency assistance to local authorities, bringing the number of prefectures that responded to the request to more than 10.

According to Ofunato authorities, more than three thousand residents from more than 1,300 households are still in the process of evacuation.