Watch: Prince Harry unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv and expressed his respect for Ukraine for "bravely and successfully" defending Europe from Russia.

Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv for unannounced visit

"It's great to be back in Ukraine, a country that is bravely and successfully defending the eastern flank of Europe. It's important that we don't lose sight of the importance of that," Harry told The Sun.

Prince Harry is expected to attend the Kyiv Security Forum, and the Duke of Sussex has expressed his hope that he can remind people around the world of what Ukraine is facing.

This is Harry's third visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Share

The prince also plans to visit the sappers of the HALO Trust charity, which was supported by his late mother, Princess Diana.

In addition, Harry, who spent 10 years in the British Army, will meet with Ukrainian participants of his Invictus Games Foundation, which helps wounded veterans recover through sport.

BREAKING: Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/evFmkuPQS6 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 23, 2026

I am here to be on the ground, reconnect and listen, remind people at home and around the world of what Ukraine is facing, and support the people and partners who are doing extraordinary work every day in incredibly challenging conditions. I look forward to meeting my friends and the Invictus community, and standing shoulder to shoulder with those who are helping Ukraine win this fight. Harry Duke of Sussex

His trip to Ukraine follows a four-day visit to Australia last week with his wife Meghan.