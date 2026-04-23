Watch: Prince Harry unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv and expressed his respect for Ukraine for "bravely and successfully" defending Europe from Russia.
Points of attention
- Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv, praising Ukraine for its courage and successful defense against Russia.
- The Duke of Sussex plans to participate in the Kyiv Security Forum and hopes to raise awareness about Ukraine's situation globally.
Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv for unannounced visit
"It's great to be back in Ukraine, a country that is bravely and successfully defending the eastern flank of Europe. It's important that we don't lose sight of the importance of that," Harry told The Sun.
Prince Harry is expected to attend the Kyiv Security Forum, and the Duke of Sussex has expressed his hope that he can remind people around the world of what Ukraine is facing.
The prince also plans to visit the sappers of the HALO Trust charity, which was supported by his late mother, Princess Diana.
In addition, Harry, who spent 10 years in the British Army, will meet with Ukrainian participants of his Invictus Games Foundation, which helps wounded veterans recover through sport.
BREAKING: Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/evFmkuPQS6— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 23, 2026
His trip to Ukraine follows a four-day visit to Australia last week with his wife Meghan.
Prince Harry last visited Kyiv in September 2025, when he, in particular, visited the site of one of the Russian attacks.