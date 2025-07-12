Watch: the Air Force showed the destruction of Russian martyrs with a Skynex anti-aircraft gun
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the Air Force showed the destruction of Russian martyrs with a Skynex anti-aircraft gun

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Skynex
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video in which Skynex anti-aircraft artillery systems destroy Russian strike drones.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of Ukraine showcases the Skynex anti-aircraft gun effectively combating Russian strike drones.
  • Rheinmetall's Skynex automated anti-aircraft gun demonstrates high performance in neutralizing enemy drones, proving its efficacy.

Skynex destroys Russian shaheeds — video

Rheinmetall's Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system in service with the Air Force shows impeccable results in destroying enemy strike UAVs.

The time and place of operation of the anti-aircraft installation are kept secret by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Judging by the video, the productive work of the 35-mm automated anti-aircraft gun has proven itself well in the fight against enemy drones.

Skynex is an anti-aircraft artillery complex developed and manufactured by Rheinmetall. This air defense system is quite new, having been introduced in November 2021.

Skynex is a short-range air defense system similar to the German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. Its main armament is a 35 mm Oerlikon Mk3 automatic cannon, which has an effective range of 4,000 m and a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute.

In January, it was reported that the Skynex air defense system had been transferred to Ukraine from Germany along with other weapons, as part of the announced new aid package.

Three months later, in April, Ukraine received another Skynex air defense system, transferred from Germany. Back in February 2023, it was reported that Germany would transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?