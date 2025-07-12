Watch: the Air Force showed the destruction of Russian martyrs with a Skynex anti-aircraft gun

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video in which Skynex anti-aircraft artillery systems destroy Russian strike drones.

Skynex destroys Russian shaheeds — video

Rheinmetall's Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system in service with the Air Force shows impeccable results in destroying enemy strike UAVs.

The time and place of operation of the anti-aircraft installation are kept secret by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Judging by the video, the productive work of the 35-mm automated anti-aircraft gun has proven itself well in the fight against enemy drones.

Skynex is an anti-aircraft artillery complex developed and manufactured by Rheinmetall. This air defense system is quite new, having been introduced in November 2021.

Skynex is a short-range air defense system similar to the German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. Its main armament is a 35 mm Oerlikon Mk3 automatic cannon, which has an effective range of 4,000 m and a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute.

In January, it was reported that the Skynex air defense system had been transferred to Ukraine from Germany along with other weapons, as part of the announced new aid package.