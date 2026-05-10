Watch: the DSHV destroys the occupants' reserves in the remains of the building in the Oleksandrivsk direction

In the Aleksandrivka direction, the Russian invaders are trying to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings and shelters.

AFU destroys the occupying forces' DRG in the Oleksandrivka direction

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy continues to try to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings and shelters, using isolated movements for covert advancement between positions. Share

UAV operators of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces methodically detect and destroy enemy "tourists" on the approaches to the front line.