Watch: the DSHV destroys the occupants' reserves in the remains of the building in the Oleksandrivsk direction
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Ukraine
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Watch: the DSHV destroys the occupants' reserves in the remains of the building in the Oleksandrivsk direction

AFU Air Assault Troops
losses
Читати українською

In the Aleksandrivka direction, the Russian invaders are trying to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings and shelters.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian 7th Rapid Reaction Corps is actively detecting and destroying Russian invaders attempting to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings in Oleksandrivka direction.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry's efforts to use DRG in the Oleksandrivka direction are countered by Ukrainian forces.

AFU destroys the occupying forces' DRG in the Oleksandrivka direction

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy continues to try to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings and shelters, using isolated movements for covert advancement between positions.

UAV operators of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces methodically detect and destroy enemy "tourists" on the approaches to the front line.

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Watch: Ukrainian marines repulse massive assault by occupiers in Oleksandrivka direction
Navy of the Armed Forces
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Russian DRGs have become more active on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front
The enemy

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