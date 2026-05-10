Watch: the DSHV destroys the occupants' reserves in the remains of the building in the Oleksandrivsk direction

In the Aleksandrivka direction, the Russian invaders are trying to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings and shelters.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian 7th Rapid Reaction Corps is actively detecting and destroying Russian invaders attempting to accumulate manpower in the remains of buildings in Oleksandrivka direction.
- The Russian Defense Ministry's efforts to use DRG in the Oleksandrivka direction are countered by Ukrainian forces.
AFU destroys the occupying forces' DRG in the Oleksandrivka direction
This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video.
UAV operators of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces methodically detect and destroy enemy "tourists" on the approaches to the front line.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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