Russian DRGs have become more active on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front
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Ukraine
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Russian DRGs have become more active on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front

The enemy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

On the southern front, Russian units are trying to use the "green light" to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses, in particular in the area of the Velykymykhaylivka forest, but the Defense Forces are intensifying search and strike operations and deterring the enemy.

Points of attention

  • Russian DRGs are actively trying to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses, particularly in the Oleksandrivka sector of the front.
  • The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine are conducting intensified search and strike operations to identify and deter enemy groups on the southern front.

The enemy intensified assaults in the Oleksandrivka direction

This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The "green light" has already more or less risen and the enemy is trying to use it to penetrate the depths of our defense. For example, we have even increased the number of search and strike operations in order to detect such groups.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to Voloshyn, the enemy has now become more active in several directions, in particular in Oleksandrivske.

His groups are trying to enter the Velikomykhailivskyi forest, scout for some crossings, because the Vovcha River flows there, and in this forest the enemy is trying to seize some kind of bridgehead in order to continue their assault operations in the direction of Pokrovsky, Dnipropetrovsk region.

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