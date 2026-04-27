Russian DRGs have become more active on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front

On the southern front, Russian units are trying to use the "green light" to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses, in particular in the area of the Velykymykhaylivka forest, but the Defense Forces are intensifying search and strike operations and deterring the enemy.

The enemy intensified assaults in the Oleksandrivka direction

This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The "green light" has already more or less risen and the enemy is trying to use it to penetrate the depths of our defense. For example, we have even increased the number of search and strike operations in order to detect such groups. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to Voloshyn, the enemy has now become more active in several directions, in particular in Oleksandrivske.