Russian DRGs have become more active on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front

On the southern front, Russian units are trying to use the "green light" to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses, in particular in the area of the Velykymykhaylivka forest, but the Defense Forces are intensifying search and strike operations and deterring the enemy.
Points of attention
- Russian DRGs are actively trying to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses, particularly in the Oleksandrivka sector of the front.
- The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine are conducting intensified search and strike operations to identify and deter enemy groups on the southern front.
The enemy intensified assaults in the Oleksandrivka direction
This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
According to Voloshyn, the enemy has now become more active in several directions, in particular in Oleksandrivske.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-