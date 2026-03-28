Watch: Ukrainian marines repulse massive assault by occupiers in Oleksandrivka direction

Fighters of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attempted massive assault by Russian invaders in the Oleksandrivka direction.
Points of attention
- The 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a massive assault by Russian invaders in the Oleksandrivka direction.
- The attack, considered the most substantial on this front so far this year, was thwarted through coordinated actions of the Ukrainian units.
Marines repel massive Russian assault in the Oleksandrivka direction
The brigade reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.
On the morning of March 28, the enemy attempted a large-scale offensive in the operational zone of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade. This was the most powerful attack on this section of the front since the beginning of this year. The enemy brought in heavy armored vehicles and a large number of personnel for the assault.
As reported by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, "thanks to the coordinated actions of our units, as of 2:00 p.m. the situation has been completely stabilized, and the enemy's attempted assault actions have been stopped."
During the battle, 27 invaders were destroyed, and another was wounded.
In addition, one Russian tank, two ATVs, and two motorcycles were destroyed and damaged.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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