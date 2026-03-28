Watch: Ukrainian marines repulse massive assault by occupiers in Oleksandrivka direction
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ukrainian marines repulse massive assault by occupiers in Oleksandrivka direction

Navy of the Armed Forces
Marines
Читати українською

Fighters of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attempted massive assault by Russian invaders in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Points of attention

  • The 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a massive assault by Russian invaders in the Oleksandrivka direction.
  • The attack, considered the most substantial on this front so far this year, was thwarted through coordinated actions of the Ukrainian units.

Marines repel massive Russian assault in the Oleksandrivka direction

The brigade reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

On the morning of March 28, the enemy attempted a large-scale offensive in the operational zone of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade. This was the most powerful attack on this section of the front since the beginning of this year. The enemy brought in heavy armored vehicles and a large number of personnel for the assault.

As reported by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, "thanks to the coordinated actions of our units, as of 2:00 p.m. the situation has been completely stabilized, and the enemy's attempted assault actions have been stopped."

The military noted that in the first half of the current day alone, the losses of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders exceeded the total figures of the previous three days of combat operations in the brigade's operational zone.

During the battle, 27 invaders were destroyed, and another was wounded.

In addition, one Russian tank, two ATVs, and two motorcycles were destroyed and damaged.

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