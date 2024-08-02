Watch: Ukrainian marines showed a "gift" for Russian paratroopers

Marines of the 36th separate brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky shared their new successes at the front. They managed to destroy an assault group of Russian paratroopers of the 83rd ODSHBr near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Scouts and soldiers of the black battalion of the Mykolaiv marines met the "spetsov" with grenades, after which the occupiers retreated wounded to their holes, where they were hospitably awaited by the attack drones of the "Bilynkovites", — the statement of the press service of the 36th OBrMP reads. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that neither the official message of the marines nor the video indicates the time frame of the event.

However, it is noteworthy that August 2 is the "Day of the Airborne Forces" in Russia, that is, the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation. On this very day, Ukrainian marines showed how they eliminated a group of Russian paratroopers in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the disclaimer for the video states that it was created to inform viewers about the course of the war in Ukraine.

It also has educational and documentary significance

It is noted that the military units of the Ukrainian brigade operate exclusively for the purposes of defense and protection of Ukraine, according to its current Constitution.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 08.02.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 580,590 (+1,100) people,

tanks — 8,402 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,211 (+8) units,

artillery systems — 16,161 (+42) units,

RSZV — 1,134 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 907 (+0) units,

aircraft — 363 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,005 (+37) units,

cruise missiles — 2407 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,872 (+56) units,

special equipment — 2,719 (+6) units.