Watch: Marines repel large-scale assault by Russian army near Mirnograd

Soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, using drones, repelled another assault by Russian invaders in the Myrnograd direction.
- Ukrainian Marines repel a large-scale assault by the Russian army near Mirnograd using drones and demonstrate a high level of defensive capability.
- FPV operators efficiently detect Russian invaders trying to hide in the battle zone, allowing the Marines to effectively counter the assault.
- The 7th Coast Guard Squadron showcases strong defensive prowess as they successfully repel the assault near Mirnograd and hold their positions.
Marines repelled an assault on a Russian unit near Mirnograd with drones
The Marines posted the corresponding video on Facebook.
In the Myrnograd direction, the enemy tried to break through again — and again in vain.
