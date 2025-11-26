Watch: Marines repel large-scale assault by Russian army near Mirnograd
Watch: Marines repel large-scale assault by Russian army near Mirnograd

Marines
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, using drones, repelled another assault by Russian invaders in the Myrnograd direction.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Marines repel a large-scale assault by the Russian army near Mirnograd using drones and demonstrate a high level of defensive capability.
  • FPV operators efficiently detect Russian invaders trying to hide in the battle zone, allowing the Marines to effectively counter the assault.
  • The 7th Coast Guard Squadron showcases strong defensive prowess as they successfully repel the assault near Mirnograd and hold their positions.

Marines repelled an assault on a Russian unit near Mirnograd with drones

The Marines posted the corresponding video on Facebook.

In the Myrnograd direction, the enemy tried to break through again — and again in vain.

Our FPV operators find anyone trying to hide, and the Marines in the defense zone of the 7th KSR DShV confidently hold their positions. For those who climb here without an invitation, the result is the same — they will never return from here.

