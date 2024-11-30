Watch: Ukrainian marines destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Kurakhiv direction
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how fighters of the 37th separate marine infantry brigade repelled the assault of Russian troops on the Kurakhiv direction of the front.

Ukrainian marines destroy the enemy near Kurakhove

The relevant video was published by the Navy on Facebook.

We are burning the enemy column of armored vehicles in the direction of Kurakhiv! The Black Sea Marines repelled the enemy assault, during which the infantry was accompanied by a column of armored vehicles, including a tank and BMP. The result of an unsuccessful assault for the occupiers is destroyed equipment and a "minus" infantry unit.

Paratroopers of the Armed Forces stormed the position of the Russian invaders in Kurshchyna

Paratroopers of the 95th Separate Assault Police Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stormed the enemy position of the marines, which was located in one of the landings in Kurshchyna.

The DSHV noted that the assault of the Polish paratroopers was so rapid that the Russian marines did not have time to equip themselves, and some of them were without shoes.

According to paratroopers, during the attack, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy a total of 14 Russian marines.

