The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how fighters of the 37th separate marine infantry brigade repelled the assault of Russian troops on the Kurakhiv direction of the front.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian marines demonstrate prowess by destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Kurakhiv direction.
- The victory highlights the high morale and efficiency of the Ukrainian military in battling against invaders.
- The Naval Forces of Ukraine showcase their strength and determination in defending their territory.
- The video published by the Navy on Facebook captures the successful repelling of the assault and destruction of enemy equipment.
- Paratroopers of the 95th Separate Assault Police Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces storm the enemy position, showcasing rapid and effective action.
Ukrainian marines destroy the enemy near Kurakhove
The relevant video was published by the Navy on Facebook.
We are burning the enemy column of armored vehicles in the direction of Kurakhiv! The Black Sea Marines repelled the enemy assault, during which the infantry was accompanied by a column of armored vehicles, including a tank and BMP. The result of an unsuccessful assault for the occupiers is destroyed equipment and a "minus" infantry unit.
Paratroopers of the Armed Forces stormed the position of the Russian invaders in Kurshchyna
Paratroopers of the 95th Separate Assault Police Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stormed the enemy position of the marines, which was located in one of the landings in Kurshchyna.
According to paratroopers, during the attack, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy a total of 14 Russian marines.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-