Watch: Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Constitution Day

Constitution Day is celebrated in Ukraine on June 28. The President of Ukraine addressed the citizens of our country with an appeal.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address to the Constitution Day, reminded that on June 28, 28 years ago, the Basic Law of our state was adopted.

The first word of the first article of our Constitution is "Ukraine." From the first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that for them Ukraine comes first. Everyone who thought, first of all, not about himself understood that a key duty comes to the fore in times of war. Article 17 of the Constitution states that the protection of Ukraine is the most important function of the state and the cause of the entire Ukrainian people. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to this every day. They are heroes on the front lines and those who work hard to strengthen the state. They are Ukrainians who changed their lives and changed their professions but did not change their choice in favour of freedom, Ukraine, and Europe.

People who, unfortunately, lost their own home, but, fortunately, did not lose Ukraine in themselves. Who knows that a temporary occupation will not defeat eternal truths: Ukraine is united, independent, Ukraine is native. All who teach and all who learn. So different, different in age, but so free in spirit. And in one word — citizens. Citizens of Ukraine, says the President of Ukraine. Share

The President of Ukraine added that the movement to Europe and the path to freedom today are not only geographical and political but also worldview. They take place in various directions: Kharkiv, Kupyan, Zaporizhzhia, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and many others.

This path is difficult, but Ukraine will overcome it. Because we are going through it together, in every corner of Ukraine. Which, of course, is a European state. And which will certainly be peaceful.

Putin strikes not only on our land. Every day, he attacks the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians. He shoots and kills our rights, he attacks the inalienable right to life, development, prosperity, the right to self-choice. All the rights of our children. All the rights of our people guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. The right of all our people and our country is the right to peace. Therefore, every day of our resistance is a struggle not only for our sovereign territories, but also primarily for our sovereign rights, for our human rights. The principles by which we lived before the war. And by which we will live after victory. As citizens of Ukraine. Independent, unrestricted, successful. Ukraine is part of a united Europe and part of the global world. Happy Constitution Day, dear citizens! Glory to Ukraine! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

June 28 is one of the leading public holidays — Constitution Day. In 2024, Ukrainians will celebrate the 28th anniversary of adopting the country's foremost legal act.

This day became significant for the state formation of Ukraine after gaining independence because the Constitution approved the basic principles of a sovereign and democratic country: