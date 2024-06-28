Watch: Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Constitution Day

Constitution Day is celebrated in Ukraine on June 28. The President of Ukraine addressed the citizens of our country with an appeal.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of adopting the Basic Law of our state.
- The Constitution defined the principles of interaction between society and the government, guaranteed human rights and freedoms, and confirmed the country's sovereignty.
- The appeal states the importance of protecting Ukraine and human rights during the war and on the way to European democracy.
- The Day of the Constitution of Ukraine emphasizes the importance of observing the foundations of state formation and building a sovereign and democratic country.
The first word of the first article of our Constitution is "Ukraine"
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address to the Constitution Day, reminded that on June 28, 28 years ago, the Basic Law of our state was adopted.
Zelenskyy noted that millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to this every day. They are heroes on the front lines and those who work hard to strengthen the state. They are Ukrainians who changed their lives and changed their professions but did not change their choice in favour of freedom, Ukraine, and Europe.
The President of Ukraine added that the movement to Europe and the path to freedom today are not only geographical and political but also worldview. They take place in various directions: Kharkiv, Kupyan, Zaporizhzhia, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and many others.
This path is difficult, but Ukraine will overcome it. Because we are going through it together, in every corner of Ukraine. Which, of course, is a European state. And which will certainly be peaceful.
28th Constitution Day
June 28 is one of the leading public holidays — Constitution Day. In 2024, Ukrainians will celebrate the 28th anniversary of adopting the country's foremost legal act.
This day became significant for the state formation of Ukraine after gaining independence because the Constitution approved the basic principles of a sovereign and democratic country:
determined the principles of interaction between society and the government;
guaranteed human rights and freedoms;
established the state's sovereignty over its entire territory, recognised as inviolable.
