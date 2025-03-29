"We don't like this tone." Denmark puts Trump's team in its place

Danish Defense Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is demanding that US President Donald Trump and his administration change their tone on Greenland, and is proposing to work together to find solutions to strengthen security in the Arctic.
Points of attention
- Lars Løkke Rasmussen proposes collaboration with the US to enhance security in the Arctic region, recognizing the US desire for increased military presence in Greenland within the framework of the existing agreement.
- The Danish authorities remain open to criticism but insist on a respectful and diplomatic approach when addressing issues concerning Greenland, underscoring the enduring alliance between the United States and Denmark.
Denmark outraged by the rhetoric of Trump and his team
The minister's statement came after a visit to Greenland by US Vice President J.D. Vance.
Lars Løkke Rasmussen emphasized that he and the Danish authorities are open to criticism and are ready to accept it adequately, but there is a certain limit.
According to him, Copenhagen understands the US desire to have a greater military presence in Greenland.
Against this background, Rasmussen recalled that the 1951 agreement provides ample opportunities for this.