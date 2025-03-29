"We don't like this tone." Denmark puts Trump's team in its place
Category
World
Publication date

"We don't like this tone." Denmark puts Trump's team in its place

Denmark outraged by the rhetoric of Trump and his team
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Danish Defense Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is demanding that US President Donald Trump and his administration change their tone on Greenland, and is proposing to work together to find solutions to strengthen security in the Arctic.

Points of attention

  • Lars Løkke Rasmussen proposes collaboration with the US to enhance security in the Arctic region, recognizing the US desire for increased military presence in Greenland within the framework of the existing agreement.
  • The Danish authorities remain open to criticism but insist on a respectful and diplomatic approach when addressing issues concerning Greenland, underscoring the enduring alliance between the United States and Denmark.

Denmark outraged by the rhetoric of Trump and his team

The minister's statement came after a visit to Greenland by US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen emphasized that he and the Danish authorities are open to criticism and are ready to accept it adequately, but there is a certain limit.

"We have to be honest: we don't like the tone in which this is expressed at all. This is not how you talk to close allies. And I still believe that the United States and Denmark are close allies," the defense minister added.

According to him, Copenhagen understands the US desire to have a greater military presence in Greenland.

Against this background, Rasmussen recalled that the 1951 agreement provides ample opportunities for this.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?