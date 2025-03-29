"We don't like this tone." Denmark puts Trump's team in its place

Danish Defense Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is demanding that US President Donald Trump and his administration change their tone on Greenland, and is proposing to work together to find solutions to strengthen security in the Arctic.

Denmark outraged by the rhetoric of Trump and his team

The minister's statement came after a visit to Greenland by US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen emphasized that he and the Danish authorities are open to criticism and are ready to accept it adequately, but there is a certain limit.

"We have to be honest: we don't like the tone in which this is expressed at all. This is not how you talk to close allies. And I still believe that the United States and Denmark are close allies," the defense minister added. Share

According to him, Copenhagen understands the US desire to have a greater military presence in Greenland.

Against this background, Rasmussen recalled that the 1951 agreement provides ample opportunities for this.