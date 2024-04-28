We must not waste time. Zelenskіy addressed the partners of Ukraine regarding the Patriot systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskіy said that Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defense systems and called on partners not to waste time to give Russia a "signal of determination".
Zelenskiy once again called on partners to provide Ukraine with air defense
After all, this is currently the greatest need both for the Armed Forces and for the protection of the civilian population.
The President said this in his evening address.
Zelenskiy also noted that during the massive Russian missile attack on Saturday morning, "the trajectories of the missiles and the very nature of the strike were calculated by the Russian terrorists in such a way as to complicate the work of our air defense as much as possible."
The main targets for 34 enemy missiles were various energy facilities: electricity and gas transit facilities.
These are the gas facilities on which, in particular, the security of supply to the European Union depends.
25 Patriot systems will completely cover the skies of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems of 6-8 batteries each to completely close its territory from enemy air attacks.
Patriot systems or similar. There are several analogues in the world, they also work very well. We have a systematic approach to this, it is fully calculated.
Yes, it looks like a large number, but the territory of Ukraine is also very large. Therefore, in order to completely cover our country, even those regions where it does not arrive or almost does not arrive, to cover our country completely, we need 25 Patriot systems in the structure of the Air Defense of Ukraine with all the other systems that we have.
