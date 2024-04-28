We must not waste time. Zelenskіy addressed the partners of Ukraine regarding the Patriot systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskіy said that Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defense systems and called on partners not to waste time to give Russia a "signal of determination".

After all, this is currently the greatest need both for the Armed Forces and for the protection of the civilian population.

The President said this in his evening address.

Of course, I thank all partners who have already helped us with air defense: now every system for the protection of the sky, every anti-missile is literally the protection of life. And it is important that all new agreements with partners that already exist to strengthen our air defense, it is important that every initiative of friends of Ukraine help, in particular, with the search and supply of "Patriots", so that all this works as soon as possible. Ukraine needs seven systems — and that's the minimum. The partners have these "Patriots". Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

Russian terrorists see that their partners, unfortunately, do not have the same determination for Europe in defense against terror that they demonstrated in the Middle East. But it is still possible to provide the required quantity and quality of air defense systems. We must not waste time — we must give the necessary signal of determination. Share

Zelenskiy also noted that during the massive Russian missile attack on Saturday morning, "the trajectories of the missiles and the very nature of the strike were calculated by the Russian terrorists in such a way as to complicate the work of our air defense as much as possible."

The main targets for 34 enemy missiles were various energy facilities: electricity and gas transit facilities.

These are the gas facilities on which, in particular, the security of supply to the European Union depends.

25 Patriot systems will completely cover the skies of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems of 6-8 batteries each to completely close its territory from enemy air attacks.

I won't tell you how many Patriot systems we have. I will tell you: in order to close Ukraine completely, for the future it is desirable for Ukraine to have 25 Patriot systems with 6-8 batteries each. I don't see any secrets here, because all our partners already know this very well, they even know the points where the relevant systems should be in place and act. Share

Patriot systems or similar. There are several analogues in the world, they also work very well. We have a systematic approach to this, it is fully calculated.