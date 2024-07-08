Weapon supply to Ukraine depends on Russia-North Korea treaty conditions, South Korea's President says

The President of South Korea, Yoon Seok-yeol, said that the decision to support Ukraine with weapons will be made based on how the new military pact between Russia and North Korea will operate.

South Korea can support sending weapons to Ukraine

The politician said this in an interview with Reuters in response to whether he would allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv. According to Yoon Seok-yeol, Seoul will monitor "the level and content of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea." We are talking about such areas as arms trade, transfer of military technology and assistance with strategic materials.

The South Korean leader will discuss North Korea's apparent threat to Europe with NATO leaders. He emphasized that the Russian Federation must choose between the two Koreas.

Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a clear threat and a serious challenge to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe, the president believes. Share

As noted, relations between the two countries deteriorated after the DPRK sent ballistic missiles and artillery to the Russian Federation for war. Seoul also did not like the new treaty on mutual defence between Moscow and Pyongyang.

In 2022, Yoon Seok-yeol became the first South Korean leader to attend a NATO summit. Now, he is also attending the Alliance's event in Washington.

South Korea's president emphasises the need to strengthen security ties with Europe and other US allies to contain the threat from North Korea. This year, Seoul is expected to take its partnership with NATO to a new level by participating in cyber defense exercises.

Cooperation between Russia and North Korea

On June 19, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin flew to the DPRK for the first time in 24 years and met with Kim Jong Un. Politicians signed documents that strengthen cooperation.

After that, the head of the national security department of the administration of the president of South Korea, Jang Ho-jin, said that Seoul will not be bound by anything in terms of helping Ukraine if Russia transfers high-precision weapons to North Korea.

Forbes wrote that Ukraine will be able to destroy Russian planes if it receives South Korean missiles.