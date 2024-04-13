What awaits Ukraine in 5-10 years after the war — Zelensky's forecast

Volodymyr Zelenskyi during his visit to Chernivtsi on April 12, where he had the opportunity to talk with students. The president was asked how he sees Ukraine 5-10 years after the end of the war.

What awaits Ukraine after the war

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that it is not necessary to guess what will happen in the future. However, he emphasized that there are already obvious things about what will happen to our state after the war.

Zelensky noted that there are things about the future of our state that are already clear, and he is 100% sure that all this will happen for our state.

An EU country, I really believe that a NATO country. I think that it will be so, that we will push it, — emphasized the head of state. Share

The President also expressed confidence that many countries will rebuild Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, it may not be the whole world, but Ukraine will definitely rebuild and recover after the end of the war.

NATO does not predict an offensive of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in the spring

Analysts of the North Atlantic Alliance consider it unrealistic that the Russian army will go on the offensive in Ukraine in the coming months.

According to the source, NATO sees neither the ability nor the preparation for an attack by the Russian Federation.

"Whatever the tactical situation is now, it seems unlikely that Russia will be able to launch a significant offensive operation in the spring," said a representative of the Alliance's leadership. Share

The key condition for a significant offensive of the Russian Federation in the Alliance is considered to be mobilization, in volumes significantly higher than the current ones, and this process takes time and has not yet been launched.