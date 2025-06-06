What is happening with Ukraine's international reserves — NBU explanation
Category
Economics
Publication date

What is happening with Ukraine's international reserves — NBU explanation

NBU
NBU commented on the situation with international reserves
Читати українською

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 4.6% in May and amounted to $44.5 billion as of June 1. As stated by the National Bank, the decrease in reserves was a result of the NBU's currency interventions and debt payments in foreign currency.

Points of attention

  • Government transactions, including receiving funds from the EU and payments for servicing the public debt, have contributed to the fluctuations in Ukraine's international reserves.
  • The NBU emphasizes the sufficiency of the current international reserves to maintain stability, despite the various factors impacting the reserve levels.

NBU commented on the situation with international reserves

The regulator draws attention to the fact that recent operations were only partially offset by proceeds from international partners and from the placement of foreign currency bonds of the domestic government loan.

Despite the decrease, the volume of international reserves is greater than at the beginning of the year and sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market, the National Bank emphasizes.

In addition, it is indicated that the reduction in reserves was influenced by several factors at once.

First of all, we are talking about the NBU's operations on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine.

Thus, the regulator sold $2.962 billion on the foreign exchange market and bought $1.3 million into reserves.

Another factor is government revenues and payments for servicing and repaying the public debt. The government's foreign exchange accounts at the National Bank received $1.357 billion in May — from the European Union within the framework of the G7 ERA initiative and from the placement of foreign exchange government bonds.

It is also noted that $310.1 million was paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency.

Moreover, Kyiv paid the IMF $296.3 million.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
National Bank of Ukraine clarifies reasons for new transfer restrictions
bank
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Abolition of banking secrecy. NBU responded to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Finance
NBU
NBU responded to Marchenko's statement
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What to expect from the dollar next — NBU warning
What will happen to the dollar in the future?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?