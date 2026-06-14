What the US-Iran deal entails — first details

The draft memorandum provides for the following main conditions:

Iran must immediately open the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, and the United States, in response, lifts the naval blockade of Iranian ports. The process of lifting the blockade will begin immediately after the signing of the document and must be fully completed within 30 days;

The United States commits not to impose new sanctions on Iran until a final agreement is reached;

After the final agreement is signed, all US and UN sanctions on Iran should be gradually lifted according to an agreed schedule;

The US temporarily lifts restrictions on oil exports from Iran, allowing the country to sell oil and generate revenue from it;

Washington also agrees to unfreeze about $25 billion in Iranian assets, including through direct transfers, regional financial interaction, and credit mechanisms;

In cooperation with regional partners, the United States will develop a plan for the recovery and development of Iran, which must be agreed upon with Tehran within 60 days;

Iran reaffirms its commitment not to build or acquire nuclear weapons;

Until the final agreement is reached, Iran maintains the current status of its nuclear program, not expanding uranium enrichment or expanding its nuclear infrastructure;

The US allows Iran to dilute its highly enriched uranium stockpile without exporting it outside the country, as part of a future comprehensive agreement;