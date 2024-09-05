According to the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andrii Pyshnyi, kopecks may replace coins with a denomination of 50 shags in Ukraine next year.
He noted that this idea was long overdue.
The head of the National Bank of Ukraine emphasized that after the declaration of independence in the spring of 1992, the possibility of introducing shags was already discussed and sketches of coins — 1, 5, 10 and 25 shags — were even made.
Pyshnyi emphasized that the implementation of the initiative does not require additional financial costs.
According to him, there are currently about 1 billion 350 million 50-kopeck coins in circulation, so the minting of 20 million coins to replace some of them will not affect money circulation.
Pishnyi emphasized that the complete replacement of pennies will take place gradually, therefore, in Ukraine, both pennies and shags will be in circulation for several years.
