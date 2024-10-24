When the Bayraktar UAV production plant will start operating in Ukraine — known terms

The Turkish company Baykar plans to complete the construction of the Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine by August 2025.

According to General Director Haluk Bayraktar, the plant is already 80% ready, and the necessary equipment has been ordered. The start of production will depend on the development of the war, but the object will be ready in the specified time.

The factory will produce Bayraktar TB2 drones or a modernized version of TB3 capable of carrying a larger load.

Last year, the company's revenues reached $2 billion, which is significantly more than the previous $1.4 billion.

90% of Baykar's income comes from exports, which makes up a third of Turkey's total defense and aerospace exports.

Baykar drones gained international popularity after they were used by the Ukrainian military against Russian forces, as well as in conflicts in Azerbaijan and North Africa.

The company has become one of the most successful exporters of drones in the world, selling the light TB2 and heavy Akinci models in 35 countries.

How many Bayraktar drones will the factory in Ukraine produce per year

In February 2024, the construction of the Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant will continue in Ukraine. It is planned to produce more than 100 units of drones every year.

Our plant is under construction... We need about 12 months to finish the construction, and then we will move on to internal engineering, equipment and organizational structure, Bayraktar stated. Share

According to him, the plant in Ukraine will be large. He expects that about 500 people will work there.