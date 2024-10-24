When the Bayraktar UAV production plant will start operating in Ukraine — known terms

The Turkish company Baykar plans to complete the construction of the Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine by August 2025.
- Baykar is nearing completion of the Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine, with the facility already 80% ready and equipment ordered, set to start operation by August 2025.
- The factory in Ukraine will focus on producing Bayraktar TB2 drones or a modernized version of TB3 capable of carrying larger payloads.
- The Baykar company has seen substantial growth, with revenues reaching $2 billion, mainly fueled by exports that account for 90% of its income, establishing it as a major player in the global drone market.
- The plant is expected to have a significant production capacity, aiming to produce over 100 drones annually with plans for a large workforce of around 500 people.
- While the exact drone model to be produced is yet to be finalized, the factory's construction progress indicates a promising future for drone manufacturing in Ukraine.
Baykar completes the construction of the Bayraktar plant in Ukraine
According to General Director Haluk Bayraktar, the plant is already 80% ready, and the necessary equipment has been ordered. The start of production will depend on the development of the war, but the object will be ready in the specified time.
Last year, the company's revenues reached $2 billion, which is significantly more than the previous $1.4 billion.
90% of Baykar's income comes from exports, which makes up a third of Turkey's total defense and aerospace exports.
Baykar drones gained international popularity after they were used by the Ukrainian military against Russian forces, as well as in conflicts in Azerbaijan and North Africa.
The company has become one of the most successful exporters of drones in the world, selling the light TB2 and heavy Akinci models in 35 countries.
How many Bayraktar drones will the factory in Ukraine produce per year
In February 2024, the construction of the Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant will continue in Ukraine. It is planned to produce more than 100 units of drones every year.
According to him, the plant in Ukraine will be large. He expects that about 500 people will work there.
Bayraktar clarified that it is planned to produce about 120 drones per year. But so far, no specific model has been chosen — TB2 or TB3.