Which countries are blocking Ukraine's invitation to NATO — Stefanyshyn's answer

As the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna notes, it is the USA and Germany that are currently opposing Ukraine's invitation to NATO, which provided a legally binding nature and created certainty regarding the country's future accession to the Alliance.

Ukraine's invitation to NATO remains in question

The Deputy Prime Minister draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities proposed the format of the invitation, which would become a legal guarantee of its accession to NATO in the future, while all previous statements were of a declarative nature.

Absolutely all allies support this decision - except for two... Since this information became public, now the USA and Germany are trying to draw attention to other skeptical allies, such as Hungary and Slovakia (...) But the position of these two countries is key. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

According to Olga Stefanishyna, the teams of Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz are actually afraid of this step precisely because it would be a "real solution".

The politician also reminds that the invitation itself requires consensus, but the rejection of the invitation also requires consensus.

And this means that those allies who stand for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, who support Ukraine, should demand an invitation... The invitation is a guarantee that Ukraine will remain as a state, - explained the Deputy Prime Minister.

When Ukraine can be invited to NATO

Earlier, Olga Stefanishyna repeatedly repeated that the Ukrainian authorities would actively insist on this format of invitation.

According to her, a potential NATO decision on inviting Ukraine is not "tied" to the upcoming Alliance summit in Washington.