Which countries are blocking Ukraine's invitation to NATO — Stefanyshyn's answer

As the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna notes, it is the USA and Germany that are currently opposing Ukraine's invitation to NATO, which provided a legally binding nature and created certainty regarding the country's future accession to the Alliance.
Ukraine's invitation to NATO remains in question
The Deputy Prime Minister draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities proposed the format of the invitation, which would become a legal guarantee of its accession to NATO in the future, while all previous statements were of a declarative nature.
According to Olga Stefanishyna, the teams of Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz are actually afraid of this step precisely because it would be a "real solution".
The politician also reminds that the invitation itself requires consensus, but the rejection of the invitation also requires consensus.
When Ukraine can be invited to NATO
Earlier, Olga Stefanishyna repeatedly repeated that the Ukrainian authorities would actively insist on this format of invitation.
According to her, a potential NATO decision on inviting Ukraine is not "tied" to the upcoming Alliance summit in Washington.