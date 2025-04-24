Controversy has arisen within Donald Trump's administration regarding the possible lifting of energy sanctions on Russia, despite public denials of such discussions by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's envoy Steve Witkoff.

White House considers lifting energy sanctions on Russia

Five informed interlocutors of Politico told the publication that internal discussions are ongoing in the White House regarding the possible lifting of sanctions, in particular against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as certain Russian assets in Europe.

This is being considered in the context of potential agreements to cease hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

According to sources close to the negotiation process, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff plays a key role in promoting the idea of lifting restrictions.

He allegedly instructed his team to compile a complete list of energy sanctions that Washington had imposed against Moscow.

At the same time, in a joint statement released by the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff himself denied that there were any discussions about easing sanctions pressure on Russia.

This is unequivocally false.



Neither Steve Witkoff nor I have had any conversations about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a deal with Ukraine.



This is journalistic malpractice. If @POLITICO has an ounce of integrity they will fully retract this piece of fiction. pic.twitter.com/AoYFz7wWLA — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 24, 2025

This is not true. None of us had any conversations about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a peace agreement with Ukraine. This is completely fabricated and irresponsible information from Politico, a top-notch publication. If they have even a shred of journalistic integrity, they would completely refute this fabrication.

One source said that while Steve Witkoff has proposed lifting energy sanctions against Russia, the initiative has not yet gained significant support among White House officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively opposing its implementation, trying to stop the advancement of such an approach.

According to informed sources, among the opponents of the idea are not only Rubio, but also Secretary of the Interior Doug Bergham, who also heads the White House Council on Energy Dominance. Their position indicates serious internal disagreements on the approach to sanctions policy.

In addition, some American officials believe that Witkoff may have been misinformed by Russia about the possible economic impact for the United States of resuming commercial ties with Moscow, another source familiar with the situation reported.

An internal debate is underway in the White House between supporters of energy dominance — Bergamo, who wants to open markets for American LNG — and Witkoff, who seeks to get closer to Russia, one of the sources told the publication.

Russia's restoration of its status as the main supplier of energy to Europe would be "a bloodbath for American producers (of oil and gas — ed.)," he added.