According to analysts' forecasts, there are several contenders for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize this year, which should take place on October 11.

Who claims to receive the Nobel Peace Prize

Analysts note that among the main contenders are the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the International Criminal Court and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In particular, the current year is marked by the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the worsening of the situation in the Middle East.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee may focus on the work of humanitarian organizations that provide assistance to people affected by armed conflicts.

Awarding of the Nobel Prize

Some analysts suggest that the late Russian opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny or even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

However, according to the rules, Navalny, who died in February in a prison, cannot be awarded posthumously, and Zelensky's chances are slim because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It is expected that in the context of numerous conflicts and humanitarian crises, the work of UNRWA, which provides support to Palestinian refugees, can be noted in the committee.

At the same time, awarding the prize to this organization may cause controversy in view of the accusations that some of its employees participated in attacks on Israel in 2023.

According to a number of analysts, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres can be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to strengthen the international world order.

It is likely that this year the award ceremony will not take place at all, which has already happened 19 times in history.

What is known about the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious international awards, which is awarded annually for outstanding contributions to the strengthening of peace. Founded by Alfred Nobel at the end of the 19th century.

Laureates of the award are individuals and organizations that have made a significant contribution to resolving international conflicts, promoting human rights, disarmament and other areas contributing to peace.

The process of awarding the prize is quite complex and includes the nomination of candidates, their consideration by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and, in fact, the announcement of the laureate.

The award is presented in Oslo, Norway, and is accompanied by a monetary award, the amount of which varies from year to year.